We are starting our Tuesday in the low 70s and upper 60s with patchy fog. Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 80s by Noon and then rain is possible this afternoon once we climb close to the high temperature of 90°. Some locally, heavy rain can be expected.

A front will be moving through tonight and early Wednesday. Some rain will be possible overnight from it and some through tomorrow too. Drier air will overtake Arkansas Thursday, so rain will be out of the forecast then.

As the front stalls along the Gulf Coast, an area of low pressure will form along in in the Florida Panhandle. That low will move back into the Southeast and toward Arkansas for the weekend. Some rain will be possible again starting Friday.