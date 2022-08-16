It’s not as hot as yesterday, but it will still be hot in Little Rock and Central Arkansas this afternoon. Couple the heat with an approaching front, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Plus, much of Central, West, and all of South Arkansas are under Heat Advisories this afternoon.

As the front starts moving into Arkansas overnight, more widespread and potentially heavy rain and thunderstorm are expected as we go into Wednesday. Cooler temperatures are coming along too.

Thursday afternoon, Friday and most of Saturday will be dry, but more rain is possible Sunday and into the first part of next week as another front comes our way.