Our Monday is starting with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Severe storms with large hail are possible. A few warnings have been issued already this morning. The rain chance for the Little Rock Metro will be highest between 8 and 10 AM, but there will be a chance into the early afternoon. The clouds will clear out in the late afternoon.

More rain and thunderstorms will be possible tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday before the extreme heat returns for the end of the week.

After reaching 100° later this week, the rain chance will return this weekend with a drop in temperatures too.