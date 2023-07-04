TONIGHT: A few scattered storms and showers will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s. Most areas will remain dry for fireworks, however, a few isolated showers will be possible.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another similar day to today. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon shower and storm chances. A weak cold front will approach by the afternoon, providing the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out.

EXTENDED: Afternoon shower and storm chances look to continue through the rest of the work week. Most mornings and evenings will be dry. Temperatures will slowly start to climb again with highs back in the mid-90s on Sunday and into next week.