TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.
TOMORROW: Storm chances return on Wednesday. There will be two rounds of storms, first during the morning hours mainly across northern Arkansas, and then across central Arkansas during the evening. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will linger through this upcoming weekend, however, the chances look to be on the lower side. Temperatures also look to slowly warm up back into the mid to upper 90s.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.