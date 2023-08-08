TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Storm chances return on Wednesday. There will be two rounds of storms, first during the morning hours mainly across northern Arkansas, and then across central Arkansas during the evening. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will linger through this upcoming weekend, however, the chances look to be on the lower side. Temperatures also look to slowly warm up back into the mid to upper 90s.