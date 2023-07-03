TONIGHT: A few scattered storms and showers will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another similar day to today. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon shower and storm chances. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out. The chance for storms will start to decrease by sunset.

EXTENDED: Afternoon shower and storm chances look to continue through the rest of the work week. Most mornings and evenings will be dry. Temperatures will slowly start to climb again with highs back in the mid-90s on Sunday and into next week.