TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the evening and overnight hours. No widespread severe weather is expected, however, a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with mainly gusty winds and hail possible.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another partly sunny, warm, and humid day. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

EXTENDED: The chance for scattered storms is expected to continue through the work week as temperatures remain above average in the mid to upper 80s. Right now, the risk for severe weather remains low, however, a few stronger thunderstorms are possible.