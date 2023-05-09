TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day with temperatures warming into the low to mid-80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by the afternoon and evening hours.

EXTENDED: Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue through the day on Thursday as temperatures remain in the mid-80s. Hit-or-miss shower and storm chances will continue through the day Friday, and linger through the weekend. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this weekend.