TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered shower chances will continue this evening, however many areas will remain dry. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight.

TOMORROW: A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday mainly during the morning hours. Much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday, however, the scattered rain chances will be slightly higher. There will still be plenty of dry time with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED: Scattered showers chances will continue into the work week, however, most days will remain fairly dry. Temperatures look to remain near seasonal values with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.