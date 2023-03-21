TODAY: Off and on light rain showers are likely today through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm throughout the day with high temperatures occurring around 10 PM. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the southeast.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the night with the chance for a hit-or-miss shower. Winds will remain out of the south around 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain will move out of the area before 4 AM on Wednesday. Clouds will linger through much of the day as winds pick up from the south. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay well above average again on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorm chances will return late Thursday evening into the overnight hours as another front approaches. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the day on Friday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side in far southeastern Arkansas on Friday. Dry weather returns for the weekend as temperatures remain in the 70s.