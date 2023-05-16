As temperatures reach the mid-80s this afternoon, they will be knocked down a few degrees as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. A thunderstorm or two are possible, but no severe storms are expected. Some showers will carry into the evening, but most should wrap up by Midnight. Overnight will be a little cooler than Monday night/this morning was.

After a dry Wednesday and Thursday with a little lower humidity too, temperatures and humidity will increase Friday just ahead of a strong front that will pass Friday night. Rain and thunderstorms are likely with a small chance of some strong thunderstorms. The severe weather mode looks like it will be a chance for strong, damaging wind gusts.

A ½” to 1″ of rain is possible with Friday afternoon and Friday night’s rain.

Cooler and drier air builds in for the weekend on a strong northwesterly wind Friday night and Saturday.