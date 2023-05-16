This morning temperatures are starting around the same level as they did Monday morning. That’s the upper 60s and low 70s. It will not get as hot as yesterday. No 90s today. It will still be above average (80°) with a high temperature of 85° today in Little Rock. Scattered showers are expected this afternoon and evening with an upper-level disturbance passing through. A thunderstorm or two will be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring quiet and dry days, then a cold front Friday evening will bring a much higher rain chance Friday afternoon and night along with below average temperatures this weekend and to start next week. Up to 1″ of rain will be possible in Central Arkansas. 1.5″ of rain will be possible in North Arkansas.