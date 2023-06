While north Arkansas has seen some rain this morning, Central Arkansas will wait until this afternoon for its real rain chance.

The rain chance is highest in the northern 2/3 of the state.

The best window of opportunity for rain in Central Arkansas will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

The chance of rain for Saturday is looking more likely. And because so, we have increased the rain chance for Saturday. As our confidence grows, our forecasted chance of rain will increase as well.