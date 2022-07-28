Central Arkansas has a 40% chance of rain today. We are starting with a few widely scattered light rain showers (north of Little Rock), but the coverage and intensity of rain will pick up during the day. If the rain holds off for a while in Little Rock, temperatures will be able to climb to the mid 90s before cooling down with nearby rain. However, if rain moves in early, then it will struggle to get into the low 90s.

While the rain chance is good today, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each have a higher chance of rain.