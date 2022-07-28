Little Rock was at 93° at Noon. It will still likely reach 95°, but when showers and thunderstorms develop, temperatures will likely fall.

Rain chances will actually be higher Friday, Saturday, and Sunday than today. So, if you don’t get rain today, or didn’t get it tomorrow, you still have a good chance.

By the end of Sunday, parts of North Arkansas may get 2-3″ of rain. Central Arkansas may get 1-2″ of rain. And South Arkansas may get up 1″ of rain. Additional amounts are possible Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms.