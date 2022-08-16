We have sunshine this morning in Central Arkansas, but North Arkansas has a cloudy sky and scattered showers. Those will stay in Northeast Arkansas primarily through the morning hours. Central Arkansas will have that chance of showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon into the evening hours. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 97°

High heat and humidity today will yield heat index values up to and above 105° this afternoon in much of Central, West, and South Arkansas. So, these parts of the state will be under a Heat Advisory Tuesday afternoon.

As a cold front enters the state tonight and passes through tomorrow, the rain chance really goes up and temperatures will come down. 7-10 AM, Wednesday is when rain is most likely in Little Rock and the Metro.