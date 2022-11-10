TONIGHT: Skies will begin mostly clear tonight, with a few clouds moving in during the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Rain showers will start to move into northwestern Arkansas overnight, but will likely not arrive into central Arkansas until the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers will be present to start the day on Friday, with chilly temperatures as a cold front moves through. Much of the day will be cloudy and dry on Friday, with temperatures staying on the cool side in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to return again on Friday by the evening hours, close to sunset. This activity will continue to the overnight hours. A few snowflakes and sleet could mix in with the rain in northwestern Arkansas, but it looks like the air will not be quite cold enough for us to see a change over to wintry precipitation in central Arkansas.

WEEKEND: After rain showers move out of the area early Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks to be dry and sunny. Temperatures will still be well below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED: A better chance for wintry precipitation for some will arrive on Monday night. A disturbance will start to move into the area Monday evening, into the overnight hours. Temperatures will likely be cold enough, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and into the higher elevation areas, to see some light snow and sleet mixed in with the cold rain. The chance for wintry precipitation will be lesser in central Arkansas, however, it does look like we could see some light snow mixed in with our cold rain. However, since it is early in the season, the ground is still fairly warm, so there will likely not be any major impacts for this wintry mix.

