TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as a few isolated showers continue. Temperaures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Thursday will be another cloudy day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, however, the chance will be on the lower side.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue on Friday as another disturbance moves through. Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring us another chance for widespread rain as a cold front moves through the state.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.