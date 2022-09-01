TONIGHT: Rain will gradually start to push eastward overnight. Scattered rain chances will continue through the night as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain chances will continue through the day on Friday. We will see dry time on and off as temperatures warm into the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Rain chances will start to increase into the weekend, however, there will still be periods of dry time. Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Saturday with highs making a run for the 90s. Mid-80s will return on Sunday into Labor day.
EXTENDED: Scattered rain chances will continue through the beginning of the work week as temperatures remain slightly below average in the mid-80s.
