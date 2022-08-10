TODAY: Temperatures will remain slightly below average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Much of today will be dry and mostly cloudy, however, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the day.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will continue tonight. Rain chances will start to decrease overnight. A few areas of patchy fog could develop late tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another slightly below-average day. Temperatures will be again in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A lingering shower or two will be possible, however, most of the day will be dry.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again into the 90s by the end of the week into the weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to return through the weekend as well.