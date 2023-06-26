TODAY: Scattered storms remain possible through the morning hours today, mainly across southern Arkansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect across southern Arkansas until 10 AM. Skies are expected to clear throughout the morning and afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another sunny and hot day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-90s. Overall, most of Tuesday will be dry, however, a pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the morning hours.

EXTENDED: Heat and humidity will really start to build into midweek with temperatures once again making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely be well into the triple digits. Heat advisories and possible excessive heat warnings will likely be issued for mid-week and into the upcoming weekend.