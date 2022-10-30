TONIGHT: No rain is expected tonight. Skies will be overcast in the evening and become mostly clear by the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by the morning.

MONDAY: Halloween will be nice and dry! All the showers and clouds will be gone by Monday afternoon and the sun will return. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s. Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the 60s.

TUESDAY: A weak low-pressure system will miss to our south. It will bring us clouds but no rain. Temperatures will get into the low 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The rest of the week will remain dry with warmer temperatures. Highs will go from the mid 70s Wednesday to the low 80s by Friday. Next weekend we are watching a storm system that could bring a risk of severe weather. We will be keeping a close eye on it throughout the week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.