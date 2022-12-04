MONDAY: Rain will start back up Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s. Showers continue in the afternoon with temperatures rising into the low 60s. The best chance for a few dry hours will be during the afternoon. South wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue. We might see a few dry hours in the morning but the majority of Tuesday will feature rain with temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: You guessed it… rain. Temperatures will be near 70° with more rain Wednesday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Rain will continue Thursday. This is when a cold front will move through Arkansas. This will give way to some sunshine on Friday. I think Friday will be the first time we will see the sun all week!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

