One more day of triple digit heat is on the way before Arkansas starts to see some relief from the heat AND the drought conditions. A cold front will begin moving through the Mid South with increasing rain chances and most definitely cooler temperatures.

At this point, it appears the best chance of rain, locally heavy, will be Friday and Saturday with fairly widespread coverage and highs in the mid to upper 70s north and mid 80s to mid 90s central and south. Most places should see, on average, 1-2 inches of rain with lower amounts near the Louisiana state line and isolated higher totals along and north of US 412.

Rain chances taper off early next week and temperatures are expected to be back in the mid to upper 90s.