More unusually hot weather is in the forecast for the next several days with highs around 100° and lows around 80°. However, a cold front is expected to bring relief statewide by late in the work week.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front makes slow progress south across Arkansas Friday through Monday. Rainfall will average 3-5″+ along and north of I-40 with 1-2″ expected south. More cloud cover and areas of rain will push highs down into the 80s with mid 70s along the Missouri state line.
