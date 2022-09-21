A cold front will bring some relief from the heat for Arkansas for a brief time. Cooler air will slowly filter into the state Thursday with highs by Friday generally in the 70s and 80s.
Temperatures will soar toward 100° again Saturday ahead of another cold front that may bring a few showers Sunday.
Mainly clear for much of next week with lows in the 50s to low 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.
