High pressure will keep temperatures hot through the weekend but a cold front late Sunday will usher in a more seasonable air mass.

Clear, warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid Saturday with highs around 100.

Partly cloudy Sunday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the mid 90s.

Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. and lows in the 60s to around 70. More seasonably hot weather along with low end rain chances move back in Thursday and Friday with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.