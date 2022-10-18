Unseasonably cold high pressure will settle over Arkansas tonight bringing the coldest night of the season…so far. Temperatures will slowly moderate Wednesday with highs around 60 then into the low 70s Thursday and into the low to mid 80s Friday through the weekend.
A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into early Tuesday with highs Tuesday dropping back into the 70s.
