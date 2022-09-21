Little Rock hit 100° Tuesday and will hit 101° today. Today’s record high temperature is 100°, so it looks like we’ll set a new record high temperature today. Temperatures are starting in the low 70s and upper 60s. It may be 90° by 10 AM, and then we’ll be in the upper 90s this afternoon and climb over 100° for a couple hours.

A front passing through tomorrow will start to knock temperatures down. But even with tomorrow’s front temperatures will still be around ten degrees above average.

Temperatures will get back into the mid and upper 90s this weekend. But then another front will come through Sunday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with this front. Behind it temperatures will finally return to near normal levels.