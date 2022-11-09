Record and near record warmth across Arkansas today but it’s not going to last. A strong cold front will move through the state Friday followed by sharply colder temperatures.

Highs this week will struggle to around 50 with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

An upper level storm system will move through the Mid South late Monday into Tuesday with periods of rain that may mix with snow during the overnight hours. However, at this point, it appears winter weather impacts will be negligible.