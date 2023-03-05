TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay warmer tonight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s, with the coldest temperatures in the valleys. South wind 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Monday will be warm! Maybe even hot to some folks! Most of Arkansas will get into the low 80s, and I think Little Rock could break its record of 83°! Skies will be mostly sunny with a breezy southwest wind 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Cooler temperatures are caused by the breezy northeast wind 10-15 mph. Parts of western Arkansas might see a shower in the evening.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A rainstorm will bring more heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the cold front associated with the storm will move through bringing the last of the heavy rain Friday morning. Localized flooding will be possible Wednesday through Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

