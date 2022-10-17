A reinforcing push of colder air will overspread Arkansas tonight through Wednesday. Widespread freezing temperatures are expect tonight along and north of US64 and across all but southwest Arkansas Tuesday night.
Southerly winds return beginning Thursday with highs around 70 warming to the low to mid 80s this weekend.
Another front is expected to bring some rain chances by next Monday.
