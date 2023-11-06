TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another hot and sunny day. Temperatures will once again make a run for the record books with highs in the mid-80s.
EXTENDED: Warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday before our next cold front approaches Thursday. Rain chances will increase on Thursday as temperatures cool into the 60s.
