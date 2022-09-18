MONDAY: Higher temperatures and humidity will continue to impact Arkansas. Monday morning will start out in the low 70s with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be over 100° with mostly sunny skies. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday. Highs will get into the upper 90s and near 100°, especially in southwest Arkansas. Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: This will be the apex of the heat. Little Rock will have a shot at breaking a record high. I’m forecasting a high of 101° and the old record is 100° set back in 2005.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: After Wednesday, a weak cold front will move through Arkansas. This will cool our temperatures a little, but it doesn’t look like it will bring any rain. It looks like our next chance to see any rain will be late next weekend.

Stay cool this week! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.