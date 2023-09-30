TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool into the 60s overnight. Skies will be clear with a northeast wind 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will quickly warm into the mid 90s. We will likely break a record-high temperature in Little Rock. The old record is 94° from 1953 and I’m forecasting 95°. East wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Still hot and sunny Monday. Temperatures will start in the 60s and quickly warm into the low to mid 90s. Southeast wind 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Summer-like temperatures will continue on Tuesday. A cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies and evening rain chances Wednesday. It looks like the rain will continue into Thursday. Sunshine and much cooler temperatures will be here by Friday. I’m forecasting afternoon temperatures in the 70s on Friday and next weekend!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

