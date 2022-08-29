The rain chance this afternoon isn’t as promising as it was this morning. I have lowered the overall afternoon rain chance in Central Arkansas to 20% and increased the forecasted high temperature for Little Rock to 95°. Then I have increased tonight’s rain chance to 30% for a cluster of storms that may come into the state out of Missouri and Oklahoma.
Tuesday will still have a chance of rain ahead of a front that will start to move through the state Tuesday night.
