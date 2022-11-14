Clouds will really fill in this afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of only 47°. Rain will move into West Arkansas this afternoon and Central Arkansas late this afternoon.

As the rain arrives to Central Arkansas, higher elevations in West and NW Arkansas will start to see a changeover from rain to snow. During the evening much of the Ozarks and Ouachitas (in the higher elevations) will see significant snow which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory which runs until 3 AM.

o, how much? 1-2″ in higher elevations of the Ozarks and Ouachitas. But a few spots may still get over 2″. The gradients drops off quickly as it moves toward Little Rock and Central Arkansas. Much of Central Arkansas can expect something, but not more than a dusting of snow.