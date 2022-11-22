A storm system will slowly come out of the Southern Plains tapping increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread rain, locally heavy at times, to the state late Wednesday through Thanksgiving night.
Skies will stay cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers before another round of more numerous showers for Saturday.
Highs pressure will bring mild and dry weather to end the weekend and start next week.
