Unsettled weather is expected across the Mid South beginning later this week as the first of two cold fronts moves into the region.
Showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong and produce heavy rainfall, will be possible Thursday and become more numerous as a cold front move through Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s.
Fair and warm weather is expected for New Years weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s.
A second cold front on Monday will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms, some with locally heavy rainfall, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
