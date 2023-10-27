TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight as rain showers move into the state early Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will struggle to warm up on Saturday as rain lingers through much of the day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue on Sunday and into the first half of the day on Monday. Much cooler weather is on the way for next week. Morning temperatures will fall into the 30s for many so frost will be possible for many next week.
