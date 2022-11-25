A storm system will begin moving northeast from west Texas through Arkansas Saturday into Saturday night with widespread rain and a couple of thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will range from around 50 northwest to the mid 60s southeast.
High pressure will bring dry weather Sunday and Monday with highs a few degrees either side of 60.
Highs will soar to around 70 Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front Tuesday that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple of the thunderstorms could be strong especially over south Arkansas. Expect rapidly falling temperatures Wednesday behind the front and a cold and dry Thursday with highs in the 40s to around 50 and lows around freezing.
