A series of storm systems will keep Arkansas’ weather unsettled through the middle of next week. Mostly cloudy to cloudy through Thursday with showers and isolated thunderstorms, some with locally heavy rainfall, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

After a dry Friday, the weekend will start rather wet with widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday with isolated showers Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

A strong storm system will bring another round of potentially heavy rainfall and possible strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.