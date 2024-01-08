OVERNIGHT: Rainy, windy & chilly this evening with temps in the 40s. Rain should taper off after 9pm in central Arkansas with wind switching to westerly overnight and picking up. It will be sustained at 15-20mph, with gusts at 25mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s by sunrise.

TUESDAY: Blustery conditions are on tap Tuesday, with snow looking more likely over northwest Arkansas. The higher elevations of the Ozarks will be more impacted with winter weather and wind. Gusts up to 50mph possible there, with up to an inch of snow. Some snow could reach the Ouachitas as well Tuesday during the morning through early afternoon. Snow impacts are not anticipated in Little Rock Tuesday, but it will be cold and wind. High temperatures will only be in the 40s, with wind out of the west at 15-25mph. Wind gusts get get up to 40mph in central Arkansas Tuesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wind, rain and snow over NWA clear out Tuesday. Wednesday & Thursday will be dry, sunny and chilly. A second storm system will bring more rain and wind Friday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. Arctic air settles in next week behind a third storm system. This system could also bring a low end shot for some wintry weather MLK Day to start next week.