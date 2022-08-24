No rain, but a mostly cloudy sky and some patchy fog with temperatures in the low 70s this morning in Central AR. We don’t expect any rain in Central Arkansas until late this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 86°.
Far Southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot counties, may get another 1-2″ of rain today and are under a Flood Watch until 1 AM, Thursday.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.