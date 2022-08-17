Rain is likely through the Noon hour in Little Rock and Central Arkansas, and temperatures will stay in the low 70s. This afternoon, the rain chance will be lower and temperatures may rise to the upper 70s.
While rain may taper off this afternoon, it will not be out of the forecast. Some showers will also be possible overnight.
Another frontal system will be coming Sunday and early next week. With that rain is coming back.
