It will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with a chance of showers by Noon in Central Arkansas. The chance of rain and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon along with an increasing wind. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.

So, the thunderstorms we see during the day will not be too strong or even severe. Severe storms will likely be in East Oklahoma this afternoon with a threat of large hail and tornadoes. These storms in East OK will be individual supercells. As they arrive in West Arkansas around 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. they will congeal into a line of storms. This action will lower the tornado potential, but increase the damaging wind potential for West and Southwest Arkansas. The large hail also diminishes as you move east through the state this evening. Most of the storms will be moving out of Arkansas by Midnight.