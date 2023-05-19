Clouds from rain and thunderstorms in Oklahoma have rolled in overnight. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy morning. Rain and thunderstorms will likely be in Central Arkansas this afternoon. Another round is likely this evening. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s today. The forecasted high temperature for Little Rock is 87°.

Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected. One arrives in Central Arkansas in the early to mid-afternoon hours. The second will be this evening with the highest rain chance in Little Rock being around 9:00-10:00. The storms this evening could produce some damaging wind threat, particularly in West and Southwest Arkansas. Damaging wind is the only viable severe weather threat.

Rain is not a guarantee for everyone today and tonight, but most will see at least some. Some may get as much as two inches.