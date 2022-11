Rain will be most likely in Central Arkansas in the mid to late morning hours. But there will always be a chance and even into the evening. The severe weather chance in Central Arkansas may be low, but it’s not zero. Stay Weather Aware.

Large hail and significant tornadoes (EF-2 -111+mph) and longer track tornadoes are going to be possible in far East and Southeast Arkansas. They will be most likely between 4 and 7 pm.