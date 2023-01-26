The work week will end on a sunny and mild note with highs around 60. Enjoy it because a cold front will bring areas of rain from late Saturday into Sunday with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s and highs in the mid 50s.

Much colder air is poised to push southward into the Mid South beginning Monday while a series of disturbances draw moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. While it appears quite likely that some parts of Arkansas, mainly north of I-40, will see winter precipitation, the exact timing and amounts are still not certain Bottom line, be prepared for much colder temperatures next week and for the possibility of winter precipitation and, as always get the latest forecast from KARK4 and the Arkansas Storm Team.