Rain showers this afternoon will keep it pretty chilly. Temperatures will stay in the 40s in Little Rock with a high temperature of 48° this afternoon. And rain is likely this evening until just before Midnight. Rain showers will likely continue in South Arkansas overnight.

This afternoon, the high elevations of the Ozarks in North Central Arkansas may get a mix of rain and snow and have a chance of accumulating snow. Then this evening the rain/snow mix and chance of accumulating snow will occur in the Ouachitas.