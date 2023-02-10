Rain showers this afternoon will keep it pretty chilly. Temperatures will stay in the 40s in Little Rock with a high temperature of 48° this afternoon. And rain is likely this evening until just before Midnight. Rain showers will likely continue in South Arkansas overnight.
This afternoon, the high elevations of the Ozarks in North Central Arkansas may get a mix of rain and snow and have a chance of accumulating snow. Then this evening the rain/snow mix and chance of accumulating snow will occur in the Ouachitas.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.